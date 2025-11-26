'Rush Hour 4's happening, and we have Trump to thank!

The fourth installment of the popular action-comedy franchise Rush Hour is reportedly being revived by Paramount Pictures, thanks to an intervention from US President Donald Trump . The studio is bringing back the Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker-led franchise with director Brett Ratner, who directed the original 1998 film. This decision comes after Trump reportedly lobbied for a Rush Hour 4 with Larry Ellison, the largest shareholder of Paramount Skydance, on behalf of Ratner.

Behind-the-scenes negotiations Trump and Ellison's discussions led to 'Rush Hour 4' revival Trump, 79, reportedly discussed a Rush Hour 4 with Ellison, who is the father of Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison. The discussions were first reported by Puck's Matthew Belloni on social media. He wrote, "Get ready for the dumbest possible state-controlled media." Chan, 71, had confirmed in 2022 that they were "talking about" ideas for a fourth installment and was in touch with an unnamed director.

Controversial history Ratner's past controversies and ties with Trump Ratner, 56, has been accused of sexual misconduct and harassment by multiple women, including actors Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. He denied all wrongdoing and filed a defamation lawsuit against Melanie Kohler, who accused him of rape. The lawsuit was settled in 2018. The filmmaker also has ties to Trump; he is currently developing a documentary about First Lady Melania Trump at Amazon MGM Studios.

Media negotiations Ellison's discussions with White House officials and Trump's media influence Ellison, 81, recently had discussions with White House officials about Paramount Skydance potentially purchasing Warner Bros. Discovery, The Guardian reported on November 20. Insiders claimed these talks included restructuring CNN, a network owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. The conversations allegedly involved firing reporters not favored by Trump such as Erin Burnett and Brianna Keilar. Earlier this year, Paramount Global settled a lawsuit with Trump for $16 million over a CBS News interview featuring him.