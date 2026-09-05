Rush plays Dobby Hill replaces Cochrane as Ginny 'Harry Potter'
Entertainment
HBO's Harry Potter series is shaking things up for Season two.
Lenny Rush is stepping in as Dobby the house-elf, and Bonnie Hill will play Ginny Weasley, taking over after Gracie Cochrane had to leave the show.
Cochrane's family shared their thanks for her time on set, which felt pretty heartfelt.
Barratt joins as young Tom Riddle
Billy Barratt (yep, the youngest International Emmy winner) joins as young Tom Riddle, so expect some dark wizard vibes.
The main trio, Dominic McLaughlin (Harry), Arabella Stanton (Hermione), and Alastair Stout (Ron), are all back, along with John Lithgow as Dumbledore and Janet McTeer as McGonagall. Plus, Kit Harington joins this season as Gilderoy Lockhart.
The new trailer just dropped, too, teasing Harry's magical journey ahead.