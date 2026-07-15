Rushil Gangurde died at NSCI Dome with MDMA and alcohol

Rushil Gangurde, 28, collapsed and died during a techno concert at Mumbai's NSCI Dome on June 7.

A forensic report has now confirmed he had both MDMA (Ecstasy) and alcohol in his system.

While the initial autopsy pointed to a possible heart attack, it was not clear until further lab tests.

After his death, Rushil's family blamed the event organizers for not having enough medical help or security, and police have booked them for negligence.