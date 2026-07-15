Rushil Gangurde died at NSCI Dome with MDMA and alcohol
Entertainment
Rushil Gangurde, 28, collapsed and died during a techno concert at Mumbai's NSCI Dome on June 7.
A forensic report has now confirmed he had both MDMA (Ecstasy) and alcohol in his system.
While the initial autopsy pointed to a possible heart attack, it was not clear until further lab tests.
After his death, Rushil's family blamed the event organizers for not having enough medical help or security, and police have booked them for negligence.
Investigators probe Rushil Gangurde phone records
Investigators are checking Rushil's phone records to figure out where he got the drugs.
So far, they say MDMA was not sold at the venue.
This is different from an earlier case at Goregaon's NESCO Centre in April, where Ecstasy was actually sold on site and led to several deaths and arrests.