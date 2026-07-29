Rusk Media kicked off 'I-POPSTAR Tamil' with AI+ Nova smartphones

Rusk Media's new Tamil indie music reality show, I-POPSTAR Tamil, just kicked off on July 23 and already has some major brands backing it.

AI+ Nova Smartphones is the presenting sponsor, while Farmley Makha Shaka, Godrej's Appliances business, and Denver Perfumes have joined in as co-powered partners.

Godrej's Appliances business is also the Quality Partner and Denver handles the fragrance partner spot.