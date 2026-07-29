Rusk Media kicked off 'I-POPSTAR Tamil' with AI+ Nova smartphones
Rusk Media's new Tamil indie music reality show, I-POPSTAR Tamil, just kicked off on July 23 and already has some major brands backing it.
AI+ Nova Smartphones is the presenting sponsor, while Farmley Makha Shaka, Godrej's Appliances business, and Denver Perfumes have joined in as co-powered partners.
Godrej's Appliances business is also the Quality Partner and Denver handles the fragrance partner spot.
'I-POPSTAR Tamil' mentors revealed
This is Rusk's first-ever Tamil music IP, a 14-episode series all about original Tamil indie tracks.
You can catch new episodes every week on Alright! TV (Thursdays and Fridays) or Media Masons's YouTube channel (Thursdays and Saturdays).
The show features Yuvan Shankar Raja as super mentor, with Shakthisree Gopalan, Asal Kolaar, and Anthony Daasan guiding contestants too.
Sponsors aren't just logos here: they're part of digital content, creator collabs, and social media fun to keep things fresh for fans.