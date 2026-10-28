'Consent more important than sex': Russell Brand denies rape allegations
What's the story
British comedian Russell Brand has vehemently denied all allegations of rape and sexual assault during his trial at Southwark Crown Court in London. Taking the witness stand on Wednesday, he said, "Consent is fundamental, essential, necessary, and in many ways more important than the sex itself." He added that his "entire life has been consumed by these allegations" since UK press reports about his conduct in 2023.
Counterclaims
No one is willing to give evidence on his behalf
Brand, known for his role in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, was seen wearing an open white shirt and blazer as he entered the dock, per Deadline.
He denied all charges loudly when asked by his barrister Ian Winter. The comedian also claimed that no one was willing to give evidence on his behalf.
He faces three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of attempted indecent assault based on allegations from six women.
Allegation details
Complainant 1 accused him of raping her in 1999
Brand was asked about Complainant 1 (C1), who accused him of raping her in 1999 after meeting him at the Labour Party Conference.
The woman, who was in her twenties, claimed that Brand raped her after a cabaret event where he performed.
She alleged that he pushed her on the bed, pulled down her trousers and underwear, and proceeded to rape her despite repeatedly saying no.
Defense strategy
Brand countered C1's allegations by saying he remembered 'fooling around'
Brand countered C1's allegations by saying he remembered "fooling around" and then having "sex with a condom."
He claimed to have spoken to C1 during intercourse, asking her if she was enjoying it.
Brand also said it "wasn't a familiar situation" for him as he could not recall being with an older woman before.
Personal impact
Not allowed to visit son after Channel 4 documentary aired
Brand also told the court that he was not allowed to visit his son, who was undergoing open-heart surgery in a London hospital, after the Channel 4 documentary about the allegations was aired in 2023.
He claimed this restriction was due to "the material that had been published in the public eye."
His wife Laura Gallagher attended court with him.
The trial continues.