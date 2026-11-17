In a recent episode of their podcast, Sunday Service with the Brands, Laura read a statement from Brand, in which he maintained his innocence.

The statement read, "Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty of the offenses I have been jailed for."

The message has been described as "clearly appalling" by UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham's office and is now under urgent investigation.