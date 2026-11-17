Russell Brand facing 'punishment' for taunting victims in new statement
What's the story
Disgraced comedian Russell Brand is reportedly facing "punishment" for a statement he sent from prison, which was read by his wife, Laura Brand, on their podcast. The statement has been deemed "taunting" to his victims and a breach of prison rules. An insider told The Sun that Brand's actions have caused further distress to his victims and made prison officers look "careless and stupid."
Statement details
Laura read Brand's statement during podcast
In a recent episode of their podcast, Sunday Service with the Brands, Laura read a statement from Brand, in which he maintained his innocence.
The statement read, "Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty of the offenses I have been jailed for."
The message has been described as "clearly appalling" by UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham's office and is now under urgent investigation.
Security breach
'It potentially places him in danger'
The insider also pointed out that Brand's statement has revealed his current prison location, which is a major security breach.
"It potentially places him in danger," the source said, adding, "The governor will be angry and embarrassed, and will no doubt make sure he's monitored in future."
Ongoing investigation
UK authorities investigating potential prison rule violation by Brand
The UK authorities are now investigating whether Brand violated any prison rules by sharing a message with his wife, knowing it would be made public.
A spokesperson for Burnham said, "We expect action to be taken if he's found to have broken the rules."
"Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances."
Conviction aftermath
Brand was sentenced to over a decade in jail
Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault in early November after a nearly four-week trial.
He was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.
The comedian, who initially served his sentence at HMP Wandsworth, is currently at HMP Littlehey.