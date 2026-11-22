Russell Brand is now selling 'Free Russell' merch
What's the story
Disgraced comedian Russell Brand, who was recently sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault, is now selling "Free Russell" merchandise through his wellness supplement company, Reborn Wellness. The items are described as "fundraiser apparel" on the Reborn Wellness website.
Merchandise details
Items available on Reborn Wellness website
The Reborn Wellness website is currently offering a black T-shirt with "Free Russell Brand" written in white lettering. A matching hat is also available for $34.99 each.
Additionally, another T-shirt featuring Brand's face against a red and blue background with off-white detailing is being sold for the same price, per Page Six.
The shirts are also linked for sale on his official website, russellbrand.com.
Prison message
Brand joked about being in Europe's biggest sex offenders' prison
Days after his imprisonment, Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, read a statement on their podcast Sunday Service with the Brands. In the message, Brand maintained his innocence.
He also made light of his situation by joking about being in Europe's biggest sex offenders' prison.
Investigation underway
Brand's statement from prison sparks investigation
Brand's statement from prison has sparked an investigation by British officials.
A spokesperson for the British Prime Minister Andy Burnham described the message as "clearly appalling" and said it was being "urgently investigated."
The incident could potentially be a breach of prison rules, as prisoners are strictly prohibited from making statements that cause distress to victims and from speaking to the media without permission.