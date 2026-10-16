Russell Brand on trial for 6 sexual offense charges

Dobson described Brand as "vibrant" and "egotistical," adding that women seemed naturally drawn to him.

He recalled the night of an alleged 1999 incident in Bournemouth, after meeting a woman at a Labour Party conference, saying he noticed the atmosphere was "very hurried and rushed," with "an urgency we had to leave," and "panicked, urgent" the next morning.

The trial is set to last six weeks, with Brand continuing to maintain his innocence throughout.