Russell Brand on trial for 6 sexual offense charges
Russell Brand is currently on trial facing serious charges, including three counts of rape and three of sexual assault, all alleged to have happened between 1999 and 2009.
His former flatmate, Andrew Dobson, testified that "sex was a huge preoccupation" for Brand.
Brand has denied all allegations, saying any encounters were consensual.
Andrew Dobson recalls 1999 Bournemouth incident
Dobson described Brand as "vibrant" and "egotistical," adding that women seemed naturally drawn to him.
He recalled the night of an alleged 1999 incident in Bournemouth, after meeting a woman at a Labour Party conference, saying he noticed the atmosphere was "very hurried and rushed," with "an urgency we had to leave," and "panicked, urgent" the next morning.
The trial is set to last six weeks, with Brand continuing to maintain his innocence throughout.