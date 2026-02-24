Russell Brand pleads not guilty to new rape charges
Russell Brand, the well-known British comedian and actor, has pleaded not guilty to two new charges of rape and sexual assault from 2009.
These latest accusations add to earlier indictments against him for alleged incidents between 1999 and 2005 involving four other women.
The case follows a police investigation that began after media reports brought several allegations from past years into the spotlight.
Brand's trial set for June
Brand appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday morning, where Judge Baumgartner renewed his bail, with a further case management hearing scheduled in March.
He is due to stand trial later this year (2026) and could last about a month.
Brand has denied all allegations, insisting his relationships were consensual.
He left court with his legal team, dressed in a tiger-print shirt and sunglasses—making it clear he's sticking by his plea as the legal process continues.