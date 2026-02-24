Russell Brand pleads not guilty to new rape charges

Brand's trial set for June

Brand appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday morning, where Judge Baumgartner renewed his bail, with a further case management hearing scheduled in March.

He is due to stand trial later this year (2026) and could last about a month.

Brand has denied all allegations, insisting his relationships were consensual.

He left court with his legal team, dressed in a tiger-print shirt and sunglasses—making it clear he's sticking by his plea as the legal process continues.