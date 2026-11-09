'What's your porn name?': Russell Brand's sleazy interviews resurface
What's the story
Disgraced comedian Russell Brand was recently convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault. As he awaits sentencing, past interview appearances have resurfaced, revealing his inappropriate behavior on shows like Sunrise. In these clips, he is seen making suggestive comments to entertainment reporter Fifi Box and TV personality Lara Worthington.
Inappropriate behavior
'Want to sit on my knee?'
In a 2010 interview to promote his film Get Him to the Greek, Brand told Box: "Fifi Box, then what's your porn name?" and suggested she sit on his knee.
He later said her laugh made him imagine what she sounded like having an orgasm and asked if she wanted him to come over.
Despite being engaged to singer Katy Perry at the time, he sat Box astride with his legs around her waist and kissed her cheek.
Unsettling remarks
He called Box 'an incubator' when she was pregnant
In a 2012 Sunrise interview, Brand joked about Box's pregnancy, asking if she had it "artificially inseminated."
He also called her an "incubator" when she said she was becoming a mother.
At the end of the interview, he picked her up and said, "You weigh about six pounds more than usual," before declaring he was taking her home.
The studio later assured viewers that Box was not harmed during the interview.
Celebrity interactions
Suggestive remarks to Worthington
In a 2015 interview, Brand tried to spread a rumor that he was the father of Box's baby. Later that night, he also made suggestive remarks to Worthington, commenting on her looks.
He praised her "beautiful perfect nose and profile" during a discussion about paparazzi. Despite his inappropriate behavior, Worthington managed to keep up with his lengthy answer about his love life.
Legal proceedings
Brand awaits sentencing in London
Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault against four women between 2004 and 2009.
He will be sentenced on Monday at London's Southwark Crown Court.
Since his conviction last week, he has reportedly been in solitary confinement at Wandsworth Prison.