'What's your porn name?': Russell Brand's sleazy interviews resurface

In a 2010 interview to promote his film Get Him to the Greek, Brand told Box: "Fifi Box, then what's your porn name?" and suggested she sit on his knee.

He later said her laugh made him imagine what she sounded like having an orgasm and asked if she wanted him to come over.

Despite being engaged to singer Katy Perry at the time, he sat Box astride with his legs around her waist and kissed her cheek.