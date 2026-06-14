Russell Crowe says 'Gladiator' sequel lacked 'moral core'

Film analysis

More on Crowe's thoughts about 'Gladiator'

Crowe argued that Gladiator was a film for women, not men. "On the surface, Gladiator is a movie for men, but if it was a movie for men, it would be about revenge. But...it's a movie for women because it's about vengeance." "The second movie barely took the same box office that the first movie took, but that's 20 years later...they failed because they didn't understand why it was successful, because it had a moral core."