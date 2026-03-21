Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' to feature Russian fighters in action
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King is set to feature an elaborate action sequence with 10 Russian fighters, reported Mid-Day. The scene will be filmed at Golden Tobacco Studios in Vile Parle, Mumbai, next week. Director Siddharth Anand has flown in these fighters for a set-piece crucial to the story. An old, long-abandoned mill has been recreated at the studio for this purpose.
Action sequences
Action sequences will be shot over a week
The action sequences will be shot over a week, starting March 23. A source close to the production told the outlet, "It's one of the most elaborate action stretches planned for the film." "The stunts designed are gritty and realistic, and the stunt artists have been prepping for the past few weeks."
Dance sequence
'King' will also have a grand dance sequence
Apart from the action sequences, King will also have a special dance sequence. The source added, "It's designed as a big moment in the film, visually striking and mounted on a scale that complements the larger-than-life tone of King." The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Suhana Khan. It will be released on December 24.