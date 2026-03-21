'King' is being directed by Siddharth Anand

Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' to feature Russian fighters in action

By Isha Sharma 10:49 am Mar 21, 202610:49 am

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Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King is set to feature an elaborate action sequence with 10 Russian fighters, reported Mid-Day. The scene will be filmed at Golden Tobacco Studios in Vile Parle, Mumbai, next week. Director Siddharth Anand has flown in these fighters for a set-piece crucial to the story. An old, long-abandoned mill has been recreated at the studio for this purpose.