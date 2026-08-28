Russo brothers bring 'Avengers Endgame: Encore' with 'Doomsday' preview
Entertainment
The Russo brothers are inviting fans back to theaters for Avengers Endgame: Encore, dropping September 25.
This updated version adds approximately four minutes of additional footage and a special preview of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, so it's a chance to relive those epic Endgame moments and get hyped for what's next.
Russo links 'Endgame' to 'Doomsday' progression
Joe Russo explained there's "a natural progression from Endgame into Doomsday," and they wanted fans to experience that connection on the big screen one more time before this MCU era wraps up.
Plus, if enough people show up, Encore could help Endgame reclaim its spot as the highest-grossing movie ever, while Doomsday is already making headlines with huge advance ticket sales.