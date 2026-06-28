Russo Brothers working on another 'Avengers' film?
What's the story
Despite being busy with the upcoming two Avengers films, directors Anthony and Joe Russo are working on another Marvel project, reported The Cosmic Circus. Industry insider Alex Perez shared the news, stating that this new project could either be a continuation of their current work or an entirely new Avengers installment. However, Marvel Studios has not confirmed these reports yet.
Potential details
Perez shares details about potential new 'Avengers' project
Perez stated, "Just the exploration of a two-parter. I can confirm through sources and evidence provided recently that the Russos have another Avengers film that they're working on aside from Doomsday and Secret Wars." "Based on their statements, there's a chance it'll involve splitting Secret Wars into two; however, it could also be the next Avengers installment." The new project remains speculative as only Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have been officially announced by Marvel.
MCU comeback
'Avengers: Doomsday' to mark the Russos's return to Marvel
The Russo Brothers are returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars after their last project, Avengers: Endgame. The former will reportedly feature a massive showdown between the Avengers, Wakandans, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men. The film will also see Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom instead of as Iron Man. Avengers: Doomsday will release on December 18, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theaters on December 17, 2027.