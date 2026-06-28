Russo Brothers working on another 'Avengers' film?

Potential details

Perez shares details about potential new 'Avengers' project

Perez stated, "Just the exploration of a two-parter. I can confirm through sources and evidence provided recently that the Russos have another Avengers film that they're working on aside from Doomsday and Secret Wars." "Based on their statements, there's a chance it'll involve splitting Secret Wars into two; however, it could also be the next Avengers installment." The new project remains speculative as only Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have been officially announced by Marvel.