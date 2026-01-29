Ryan Gosling leads a fresh Star Wars journey in 'Starfighter'

Why is this movie worth your attention?

Filming wrapped at the end of 2025, with Shawn Levy directing and locations in the UK and Sardinia.

The plot follows Gosling as an uncle on the run, helping his teenage nephew escape pursuers, with the child described as Force-sensitive.

"Starfighter" drops May 28, 2027—just after "The Mandalorian and Grogu"—so if you're into new characters and fresh Star Wars stories, this one's for you.