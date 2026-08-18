When will Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider' hit the screens?
What's the story
Ryan Gosling's much-anticipated Ghost Rider film has been officially slated for a July 28, 2028 release, Marvel Studios recently announced. The announcement also revealed the release dates for two other major Marvel films: a new X-Men movie on May 5, 2028, and Black Panther 3 on December 15, 2028. These three films will lead Marvel Studios's theatrical slate for the year.
Casting announcement
The film will mark the return of Ghost Rider
Gosling's casting as Ghost Rider was confirmed at Disney's D23 event, where Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige disclosed that the actor had pitched his own version of the character.
The film will mark the return of Ghost Rider to the big screen after Nicolas Cage's portrayal in 2007's Ghost Rider and its 2011 sequel.
Shawn Levy will helm the new movie, and Jonathan Tropper will write the screenplay.
Other releases
About other Marvel films
The new X-Men movie, set to release on May 5, 2028, will be directed by Jake Schreier.
It features an ensemble cast including Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, and Maya Boyd as Storm.
Adam Driver will play the villain Nathaniel Milbury aka Mr Sinister.
Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler will be returning to direct Black Panther 3.