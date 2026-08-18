When will Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider' hit the screens?

Gosling's casting as Ghost Rider was confirmed at Disney's D23 event, where Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige disclosed that the actor had pitched his own version of the character.

The film will mark the return of Ghost Rider to the big screen after Nicolas Cage's portrayal in 2007's Ghost Rider and its 2011 sequel.

Shawn Levy will helm the new movie, and Jonathan Tropper will write the screenplay.