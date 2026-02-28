Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' gets new release date in India
Entertainment
Ryan Gosling's sci-fi film Project Hail Mary won't hit Indian theaters until April 3, 2026.
The delay is to avoid a box office clash with Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, both dropping on March 19 and competing for those premium IMAX and Dolby screens.
But what about the story?
Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and based on Andy Weir's novel, the story follows science teacher Ryland Grace (Gosling) who wakes up on a spacecraft.
He teams up with an alien named Rocky to figure out why stars are fading—and maybe save life across the galaxy.
The film is shot for IMAX
Project Hail Mary is headed for a big-screen release in theaters, shot specially for IMAX so you can expect some epic visuals.