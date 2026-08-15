Rydell dies at 97 in LA, 'On Golden Pond' director
Entertainment
Mark Rydell, best known for directing the classic film On Golden Pond, died at 97 in Los Angeles.
His daughter Amy shared the news and called him "Funniest and most talented person I've ever known."
Rydell's films shaped Hollywood for decades
Rydell started as an actor but made his mark as a director with hits like The Fox, The Rose, and especially On Golden Pond.
That film scored 10 Oscar nominations, won three (including acting awards for Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn), and was a huge box office success.
Rydell's work helped shape Hollywood for decades, and he leaves behind three children.