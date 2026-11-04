'Saawan Aaya Hai' from 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' just dropped
Entertainment
The new song Saawan Aaya Hai from Yeh Prem Mol Liya just dropped, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in a rain-soaked, romantic vibe.
With music by Himesh Reshammiya and vocals from Shreya Ghoshal and Keshav Anand, it's all about old-school feels mixed with festive energy.
Cozy romantic Diwali themed visuals
Released right before Diwali, the track blends cozy romance with the spirit of family celebrations: think pre-festival cleaning scenes and togetherness.
The visuals are dreamy, the lyrics are poetic, and both leads shine on screen.
If you're into songs that set the mood for both love and festivities, this one's a solid pick.