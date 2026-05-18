Saba Azad calls Hrithik Roshan's 'Storm' her toughest role yet

Actor and musician Saba Azad recently wrapped up the shoot for the upcoming thriller series Storm, produced by Hrithik Roshan 's HRX Films. The show, directed by Ajitpal Singh of Tabbar fame, was announced as part of Prime Video's new slate in March 2026. Speaking to Hindustan Times about her experience on the project, Azad said it was one of her most challenging roles yet.

Emotional journey Azad took her character home Azad said, "Yeah, I wrapped recently, and I have to say that was one of the toughest, toughest roles I've ever done in my life." "Oh, it really shook me up in ways that I didn't expect, and I think I took it home and... I don't think I've ever taken a character home before, but I'm really excited for the world to see it."

Series synopsis This is what happens in 'Storm' Storm tells the story of five women who get embroiled in a dangerous scam involving a sustainable housing project in Mumbai. The women must deal with corruption, betrayal, and survival in a city that never sleeps. The series also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, and Rrama Sharma.

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