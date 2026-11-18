Jack Sabato, son of actress Virginia Madsen, was arrested after a hit-and-run in Anchorage that left one man dead while Sabato was out delivering food.

He was released on $5,000 bail paid by his mother and is prohibited from "driving, sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle and possessing car keys" as part of the terms of his release.

He is set to appear in court on December 3.