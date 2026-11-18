Sabato arrested in Anchorage fatal hit-and-run, Madsen paid $5,000 bail
Jack Sabato, son of actress Virginia Madsen, was arrested after a hit-and-run in Anchorage that left one man dead while Sabato was out delivering food.
He was released on $5,000 bail paid by his mother and is prohibited from "driving, sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle and possessing car keys" as part of the terms of his release.
He is set to appear in court on December 3.
Vehicle seized, Sabato barred from driving
Police say Sabato left the scene but later told them he thought he'd hit an "animal."
Surveillance footage connected him to the crash, and his car showed damage matching a pedestrian collision.
The vehicle was seized after obtaining a warrant, and Sabato isn't allowed to "drive, sit in the driver's seat of a vehicle and possess car keys" as part of the terms of his release.