Sabyasachi blends global styles at NYFW 'Bengal Byzantine Broadway' collection
Entertainment
Sabyasachi just made another appearance at New York Fashion Week with "Bengal Byzantine Broadway," a collection that's basically a global style remix.
Think Japanese denim meets British tweed, plus unexpected touches like a crystal-embellished tweed jacket and a rust sweater with a beaded tiger on the chest.
Christy Turlington closes show in denim
American model Christy Turlington closed the show in head-to-toe denim, and there was even a high-jewelry line inspired by Byzantine art, made with The Met.
Starting out in 1999, Sabyasachi's journey proves that mixing cultures can make for some seriously cool fashion moments, building India's first international luxury house.