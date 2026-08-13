Sabyasachi Mukherjee teams with the Met for Byzantine inspired jewelry
Sabyasachi Mukherjee is joining forces with New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art (the Met) to launch a contemporary jewelry collection inspired by the museum's full collection, spanning more than 5,000 years of art and culture.
The first drop, channeling Byzantine art vibes, lands September 15 at New York Fashion Week.
Byzantine medallions reimagined with Indian craftsmanship
This debut collection reimagines Byzantine medallions and symbols using Indian craftsmanship, reflecting how both Byzantium and Calcutta are shaped by diverse cultures.
The collaboration is expected to expand into accessories and clothing in future chapters.
Mannello: project bridges past and luxury
Stephen Mannello, the Met's head of retail and global licensing, calls the project a bridge between the artistry of the past and modern-day luxury, highlighting how India's traditional techniques are getting a fresh twist.