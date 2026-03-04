'Sacred Games' actor Rajshri Deshpande reveals she's battling breast cancer

Rajshri Deshpande, the actor you might know from Sacred Games and Manto, just shared on Instagram that she's been diagnosed with Grade 1 breast cancer. She found out early during a routine check-up and wrote, "I have been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a Grade 1 breast cancer."

She is recovering and getting ready to go home Rajshri said she went through lots of tests and surgery but is now "recovering beautifully" and getting ready to head home.

She made sure to thank Dr. Mandar Nadkarni at Kokilaben Hospital for his support.

Fellow actors, fans sent her love and support After her post, messages of love flooded in from fellow actors like Lauren Gottlieb ("Sending you so much love you strong woman!!") and Adarsh Gourav ("Speedy recovery and prayers"), along with tons of good wishes from fans.