'Sad': Taapsee Pannu on Patna girl's death case Entertainment Feb 17, 2026

A 17-year-old NEET aspirant who had moved from her home in Jehanabad district to prepare for NEET in Patna passed away after being found unconscious in her hostel room, with her family alleging sexual assault and a cover-up.

Actor Taapsee Pannu spoke out, saying, "I feel very sad... We have now stopped giving importance to such cases, and we have normalized them, which is very sad. I am angrier..."