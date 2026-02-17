'Sad': Taapsee Pannu on Patna girl's death case
Entertainment
A 17-year-old NEET aspirant who had moved from her home in Jehanabad district to prepare for NEET in Patna passed away after being found unconscious in her hostel room, with her family alleging sexual assault and a cover-up.
Actor Taapsee Pannu spoke out, saying, "I feel very sad... We have now stopped giving importance to such cases, and we have normalized them, which is very sad. I am angrier..."
CBI now handling investigation amid growing concerns
With serious allegations of evidence suppression and pressure, the CBI is now handling the investigation.
Forensic reports point to possible sexual assault, challenging earlier claims of a sleeping pill overdose.
The case has fueled conversations about safety for young women and the urgent need for transparency and accountability.