Sadanandam 'Sada Master' guitarist dies in Chennai aged 80

Ilaiyaraaja shared that Sada 'Master' was "I am saddened by Sadanandam's death. He was with me from the early days. I do not see them as dead, as they lived with me and were an integral part of my life. I pray to God that his soul rests in peace,"

Coming from a family of musicians, Sada "Master" not only played on timeless tracks but also mentored generations of guitarists and musicians interested in film music and kept his passion alive by sharing music online.

His dedication to teaching and performing leaves a lasting mark on the industry.