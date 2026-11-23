'Sadhak Bamakhyapa' may lose slots to 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'
Sadhak Bamakhyapa, a Bengali film starring Sabyasachi Chowdhury, has been drawing big crowds since its November 20 release.
But now it might lose several theater slots from November 27, thanks to the arrival of the Hindi film Yeh Prem Mol Liya.
'Sadhak Bamakhyapa' makers seek fair screenings
The makers of Sadhak Bamakhyapa are pretty disappointed about possibly losing screens, especially since their film has been doing well at the box office.
They're asking theaters to give both movies a fair shot so audiences can enjoy both without one pushing out the other.