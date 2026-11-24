The Bengali film Sadhak Bamakhyapa, which opened to encouraging audience response, with several screenings reportedly houseful and reportedly collected around ₹87 lakh in its first four days, is suddenly seeing its screenings cut back.

This change comes just before Ayushmann Khurrana's new movie Yeh Prem Mol Liya lands in cinemas on November 27.

The team behind Sadhak Bamakhyapa is worried this could hurt their film's momentum and is asking for screen space to be shared fairly, based on what audiences actually want.