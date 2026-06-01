Sadho Project reimagines Kabir Das's verses 'Songs of the Seeker'
Entertainment
The Sadho Project, a ensemble, is mixing electronic music and live percussion to reimagine Kabir Das's 15th-century verses.
Their show, Songs of the Seeker, features unique soundscapes (think charkha hums and bird calls) crafted by singer-producer Vivaswath Rao, vocalists Kusumitha Vasanth and Roopini Ravindran, music technologist Aditi Bharatee, and percussionist Anirudh Sharma.
Sadho Project concerts aim to transport
Each performance aims to almost physically transport you into Kabir's poetic world, as Ravindran puts it.
By blending ancient philosophy with modern sounds, the group offers a fresh perspective on introspection and inner discovery.
Every concert feels different, keeping audiences coming back for more.