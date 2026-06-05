Sadie Sink to lead FX's 'The Marriage Plot' limited series

FX has announced a limited series adaptation of Jeffrey Eugenides's 2011 novel, The Marriage Plot. The series will star Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink, with Will Arbery as the writer and Hiro Murai as the director. The show will be available on Hulu . Per the official synopsis, the story revolves around "three recent college graduates caught in an all-consuming love triangle as they reconcile their youthful romantic aspirations with looming adulthood and make life-altering choices about love and identity."

Plot details Sink will be joined by these executive producers The show is a co-production between A24 and FX Productions. Apart from Sink, Arbery, and Murai, other executive producers include Steven Prinz and Rachel Jacobs for Borderless Pictures; Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman for Aggregate Films; Eugenides; Carver Karaszewski; and Claudia Shin for Chum Films.

Career highlights Sink's career so far Sink is best known for her role as Max Mayfield in Netflix's Stranger Things. She has also starred in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, John Proctor Is the Villain on Broadway, and Romeo & Juliet on the West End. In 2021, she appeared in Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film opposite Dylan O'Brien. Her upcoming projects include Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Universal's film adaptation of John Proctor Is The Villain, which she will executive produce.

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