Safary and Durrani unveil 1st look of 'Cyber' Hindi thriller
Darsheel Safary and Zain Durrani just revealed the first look of their new film, Cyber, a Hindi thriller about cybercrime and digital life.
Directed by Alok Naik, the movie also stars Prasad Oak and Kabir Duhan Singh in important roles.
'Cyber' follows grads, marks Hindi debut
Cyber follows two out-of-work computer engineering grads who get an unexpected shot at joining a cyber agency.
The story explores real struggles like job hunting, chasing big dreams, and navigating friendships, all set against a backdrop of digital challenges.
Cyber marks the production house's first venture into Hindi cinema (it's known for South Indian films), with music by Gopi Sundar CS adding to the vibe.