Safary, Durrani appear in Hindi film 'Cyber' about cyber investigations
Darsheel Safary, who many remember from Taare Zameen Par, is one of the actors in the new Hindi thriller Cyber.
The film follows two unemployed computer engineering graduates who get an opportunity to work with a cyber agency and become involved in cyber investigations, with Zain Khan Durrani joining him on screen and Alok Naik directing.
'Cyber' explores graduates' tough choices
Cyber dives into the lives of young graduates facing unemployment and tough choices as they join a cyber agency.
With music by Gopi Sundar CS and a cast including Ajit Koshy, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Prasad Oak, the film explores how ambition can clash with real-world pressures in today's digital age.