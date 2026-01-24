'Safety tax': Dia Mirza flags girls' safety concerns on national days
Actor and UN Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza is calling out the "safety tax" many girls still pay—constantly worrying about their routes, safety, and shrinking dreams.
She shared on National Girl Child Day and National Tourism Day that she feels this truth deeply: we cannot celebrate movement, exploration, and freedom while so many girls are still navigating the gap between mobility and fear.
What's fueling these concerns?
The stats are pretty eye-opening: almost 40% of urban women in India feel unsafe, with harassment cases rising for girls under 24.
Globally, UN Women says 70% of women face public harassment.
Even though tourism makes up 10% of the world's economy, fear keeps many women from traveling or grabbing opportunities for education and work.
Not her 1st time speaking up
Mirza has long championed girls' education—she warned that pandemic setbacks could force millions of girls out of school.
As a UNEP Goodwill Ambassador, she's also linked pollution to child health issues and pushed for cleaner air.