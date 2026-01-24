'Safety tax': Dia Mirza flags girls' safety concerns on national days Entertainment Jan 24, 2026

Actor and UN Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza is calling out the "safety tax" many girls still pay—constantly worrying about their routes, safety, and shrinking dreams.

She shared on National Girl Child Day and National Tourism Day that she feels this truth deeply: we cannot celebrate movement, exploration, and freedom while so many girls are still navigating the gap between mobility and fear.