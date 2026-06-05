SAG-AFTRA members overwhelmingly approve new 4-year contract with studios

Members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists ( SAG-AFTRA ) have overwhelmingly approved a new four-year contract with major studios. The deal includes provisions for artificial intelligence (AI) usage and a merger of the union's two pension funds, reported ﻿Variety. According to official results, 91.4% voted in favor of the contract while 8.6% opposed it, with a turnout rate of 19.3% among eligible members.

AI usage New contract addresses AI concerns The new contract allows producers to use AI performers if they provide "significant additional value" over a live actor or their digital avatar. The union believes this language, along with an arbitration provision, will restrict the use of AI replicas to rare cases. Sean Astin, the union's president, expressed confidence in these achievements during an interview last month.

Pension fund merger Pension merger included in the contract The contract also includes a 1% additional contribution from studios to the combined pension plans. Union leaders have defended this merger, arguing it will benefit participants in both plans. However, Peter Antico, a secretary-treasurer candidate, has led opposition to the pension merger. In a LinkedIn post, he called it a "recipe for disaster."

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