SAG-AFTRA members overwhelmingly approve new 4-year contract with studios
What's the story
Members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have overwhelmingly approved a new four-year contract with major studios. The deal includes provisions for artificial intelligence (AI) usage and a merger of the union's two pension funds, reported Variety. According to official results, 91.4% voted in favor of the contract while 8.6% opposed it, with a turnout rate of 19.3% among eligible members.
AI usage
New contract addresses AI concerns
The new contract allows producers to use AI performers if they provide "significant additional value" over a live actor or their digital avatar. The union believes this language, along with an arbitration provision, will restrict the use of AI replicas to rare cases. Sean Astin, the union's president, expressed confidence in these achievements during an interview last month.
Pension fund merger
Pension merger included in the contract
The contract also includes a 1% additional contribution from studios to the combined pension plans. Union leaders have defended this merger, arguing it will benefit participants in both plans. However, Peter Antico, a secretary-treasurer candidate, has led opposition to the pension merger. In a LinkedIn post, he called it a "recipe for disaster."
Industry response
AMPTP congratulates SAG-AFTRA on ratifying deal
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) congratulated SAG-AFTRA on ratifying the deal. In a statement, they said, "This agreement delivers meaningful improvements in wages, pension and health benefits, streaming residuals, and performer protections." The AMPTP is currently negotiating with the Directors Guild of America over jobs, AI, and healthcare.