SAG Awards 2026: Kristen Bell hosts, Harrison Ford honored

Nods that matter

If you're into movies or shows (or just love a good awards buzz), these picks can sometimes overlap with Oscar frontrunners.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Chase Infiniti are up for top acting awards in "One Battle After Another," and Timothee Chalamet could score back-to-back wins.

On the TV side, Seth Rogen already snagged Best Comedy Actor for "The Studio," and Keri Russell took home Best Drama Actress for "The Diplomat."

Basically, if you want to know what everyone will be talking about this awards season, start here.