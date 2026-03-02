SAG Awards 2026: Kristen Bell hosts, Harrison Ford honored
The SAG Awards just dropped their 2026 nominations, and it's a big year for both film and TV.
Hosted by Kristen Bell in LA, the night honored Harrison Ford for his legendary career.
"One Battle After Another" is the movie to watch, leading with seven nods, while Apple TV+'s "The Studio" is making waves in TV with five nominations.
Nods that matter
If you're into movies or shows (or just love a good awards buzz), these picks can sometimes overlap with Oscar frontrunners.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Chase Infiniti are up for top acting awards in "One Battle After Another," and Timothee Chalamet could score back-to-back wins.
On the TV side, Seth Rogen already snagged Best Comedy Actor for "The Studio," and Keri Russell took home Best Drama Actress for "The Diplomat."
Basically, if you want to know what everyone will be talking about this awards season, start here.