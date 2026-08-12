Sagarika Ghatge to star alongside Salman Khan, Nayanthara in 'SVC63'
What's the story
Actor Sagarika Ghatge, who shot to fame with Chak De! India, has joined the cast of Salman Khan's upcoming film with director Vamshi Paidipally, reported Variety India. The film is tentatively titled SVC63 and also stars Nayanthara. The project is being produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations.
Role mystery
Details about her character not revealed yet
Despite Ghatge's casting news, her character in the film is under wraps.
Meanwhile, the project marks the first collaboration between Khan and Paidipally.
It also features major action sequences being shot in Mumbai, with plans to continue filming at other locations as production progresses.
The cast also includes Rahul Dev and Jackie Shroff.
Film details
About the untitled film and Ghatge's other project
While details about SVC63 remain under wraps, reports describe it as a high-octane action drama slated for an Eid 2027 release.
Meanwhile, Ghatge is also set to reunite with her Chak De! India co-star Vivan Bhathena in an untitled film that is set to drop next year.