Sahay debuts with 'Tere Paas Main' in 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
Deepali Sahay just landed her Bollywood debut with "Tere Paas Main" from Imtiaz Ali's film Main Vaapas Aaunga.
Composed by AR Rahman and written by Irshad Kamil, the song explores the pain of lovers separated by Partition.
Sahay's heartfelt vocals have struck a chord with audiences, both in theaters and online.
Rahman noticed Sahay via Bhojpuri videos
Rahman first noticed Sahay through her Bhojpuri folk music videos on social media, where she was reviving traditional genres like kajri and sohar.
A former Indian Idol Top Seven contestant, she got a call from Rahman's team on her birthday, pretty special timing!
Recording at Rahman's Chennai studio, she brought her rich musical background to the track.
The song's success is a big milestone in her long musical journey and has inspired plenty of covers across social platforms.