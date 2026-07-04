Sahay debuts with 'Tere Paas Main' in 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

Rahman noticed Sahay via Bhojpuri videos

Rahman first noticed Sahay through her Bhojpuri folk music videos on social media, where she was reviving traditional genres like kajri and sohar.

A former Indian Idol Top Seven contestant, she got a call from Rahman's team on her birthday, pretty special timing!

Recording at Rahman's Chennai studio, she brought her rich musical background to the track.

The song's success is a big milestone in her long musical journey and has inspired plenty of covers across social platforms.