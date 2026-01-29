Dhanush's 'D55' ropes in music composer Sai Abhyankkar

Tamil superstar Dhanush has roped in music sensation Sai Abhyankkar for his upcoming film, tentatively titled D55. The announcement was made by Wunderbar Films, the production banner owned by Dhanush, on Thursday, January 29, 2026. They shared images of Dhanush and director Rajkumar Periasamy welcoming Abhyankkar to the project on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) .

New partnership 'D55' marks a new collaboration between Dhanush and Abhyankkar The announcement post read, "Time's up. The SAI-lence breaks. Excited to have the sensational @SaiAbhyankkar as the music composer for #D55." It further added, "A brand new collaboration loading." The film is a joint production of Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. More details about the cast and crew are expected to be revealed soon.

Composer's journey Abhyankkar's rising fame in Tamil cinema Abhyankkar, who made his mark in the indie music scene with Katchi Sera and Aasa Kooda, debuted in Tamil cinema with Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude. The film's Oorum Blood song was a major hit. Apart from D55, Abhyankkar has several other projects lined up including Benz (a Raghava Lawrence-starrer part of the LCU), actor Suriya's Karuppu directed by RJ Balaji, and Karthi's Marshal helmed by Tamizh.

