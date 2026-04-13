Veteran actor Sai Kumar joins Ram Charan's 'Peddi'
What's the story
The much-anticipated rural sports drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has added another star to its already impressive cast. Veteran actor Sai Kumar will be reuniting with Charan after a decade since their last collaboration on Yevadu. A video of the actor recently captured by a fan has confirmed his involvement in the project.
Production update
'Peddi' is slated to release on April 30
Peddi is currently in its final stages of production, with a special song reportedly left to be shot. The film promises to be a gripping sports drama set against a rustic backdrop. It's currently scheduled to hit theaters on April 30, but reports suggest that it might be postponed.
Cast details
A look at the star-studded cast and crew of 'Peddi'
Peddi boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The project is being produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and is expected to have a grand multi-language release across India. Another highlight of the film is its music composed by AR Rahman.