The film releases on April 30

Veteran actor Sai Kumar joins Ram Charan's 'Peddi'

By Isha Sharma 11:11 am Apr 13, 202611:11 am

What's the story

The much-anticipated rural sports drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has added another star to its already impressive cast. Veteran actor Sai Kumar will be reuniting with Charan after a decade since their last collaboration on Yevadu. A video of the actor recently captured by a fan has confirmed his involvement in the project.