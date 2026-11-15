'Ramayana': Nitesh Tiwari explains why Sita is depicted as warrior
What's the story
Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has sparked mixed reactions. While some viewers have praised her performance, others have questioned Sita's depiction as a warrior. In response, Tiwari has explained that his interpretation of Sita draws from texts such as the Adbhuta Ramayana and Bilanka Ramayana.
Historical references
Tiwari explains Sita's warrior form in 'Ramayana'
Tiwari told The Federal, "These tellings offer a rather different image of Sita: not merely a figure of endurance but an active warrior and an embodiment of cosmic Shakti."
He also highlighted a significant part of these versions where Sita transforms into a fierce avatar to combat a formidable demon.
"In these versions, she assumes the fierce form of Mahakali and slays Sahasra Ravana, the thousand-headed demon king, when Rama is incapacitated," he added.
Traditional portrayal
Idea of 'warrior Sita' not new: Tiwari
Tiwari also emphasized that the depiction of Sita as a warrior is not really a new concept.
He said, "A warrior Sita is not necessarily an invention of contemporary feminism but a character with precedents in India's diverse epic traditions."
Alternate view
Dipika Chikhlia reacts to film's portrayal of Sita
Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, also weighed in on the film's portrayal.
In an interview with The Free Press Journal, she said she didn't recall reading about Sita fighting in the versions of Ramayana she was familiar with.
However, she acknowledged that there are hundreds of versions of the epic.
"I really don't know... So they (makers) may have picked up something from some Ramayana which I'm not aware of," she said.
Box office success
Meanwhile, the movie's box office collections
Despite the debate over Pallavi's character, Ramayana is performing exceptionally well at the box office.
Its domestic net collection has reached ₹685.6 crore, while its India gross stands at ₹819.5 crore.
Meanwhile, the worldwide collection has reached a whopping ₹1,228 crore.
The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Vivek Oberoi, and Rakul Preet Singh.