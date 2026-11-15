'Ramayana': Nitesh Tiwari explains why Sita is depicted as warrior

Tiwari told The Federal, "These tellings offer a rather different image of Sita: not merely a figure of endurance but an active warrior and an embodiment of cosmic Shakti."

He also highlighted a significant part of these versions where Sita transforms into a fierce avatar to combat a formidable demon.

"In these versions, she assumes the fierce form of Mahakali and slays Sahasra Ravana, the thousand-headed demon king, when Rama is incapacitated," he added.