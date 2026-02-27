Sai Pallavi is reportedly the new 'Kalki 2' heroine

Sai Pallavi to replace Deepika Padukone in 'Kalki 2'?

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:09 pm Feb 27, 202604:09 pm

What's the story

Sai Pallavi has reportedly replaced Deepika Padukone in the much-awaited sequel, Kalki 2. The news was confirmed by a member of Pallavi's team to Bollywood Hungama. They stated, "It is Sai (replacing Padukone). There was never any question of scrapping the role after Deepika's exit." However, no official statement has been released by the makers yet.