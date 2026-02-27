Sai Pallavi to replace Deepika Padukone in 'Kalki 2'?
What's the story
Sai Pallavi has reportedly replaced Deepika Padukone in the much-awaited sequel, Kalki 2. The news was confirmed by a member of Pallavi's team to Bollywood Hungama. They stated, "It is Sai (replacing Padukone). There was never any question of scrapping the role after Deepika's exit." However, no official statement has been released by the makers yet.
Negotiation breakdown
This is why Padukone exited the film
Padukone's exit from Kalki 2 was reportedly due to a disagreement over her remuneration. An insider told the outlet, "Deepika wanted almost 35% more for the sequel than what she received for the first film." "It became difficult to align on terms. She eventually exited, and now Sai Pallavi has stepped in."
Star-studded lineup
Meanwhile, know more about 'Kalki 2'
Kalki 2 boasts a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Disha Patani, and Keerthy Suresh. Earlier this week, Bachchan shared his look as Ashwathhama on social media and announced the commencement of the film's shoot. The release date for Kalki 2 is yet to be announced.