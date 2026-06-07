'Maa Inti Bangaaram': Sai Pallavi was first choice for action-comedy

Prabhu's statement

'This movie chose me'

Prabhu said, "I didn't choose this movie, but this movie chose me. The idea behind Tralala is to focus on female-led content, so the initial idea for this film was to pitch it to Sai Pallavi garu." "I knew she was very busy and didn't have the time. Then the makers tweaked the film for me, and hopefully Maa Inti Bangaaram works."