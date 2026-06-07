'Maa Inti Bangaaram': Sai Pallavi was first choice for action-comedy
What's the story
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for her upcoming action comedy Maa Inti Bangaaram, recently revealed that the makers had initially planned to cast Sai Pallavi in the lead role. During an Instagram Q&A session, Prabhu shared that she was not the original choice for this project. The film is set to be released on June 19.
Prabhu's statement
'This movie chose me'
Prabhu said, "I didn't choose this movie, but this movie chose me. The idea behind Tralala is to focus on female-led content, so the initial idea for this film was to pitch it to Sai Pallavi garu." "I knew she was very busy and didn't have the time. Then the makers tweaked the film for me, and hopefully Maa Inti Bangaaram works."
Film details
Second collaboration with director Nandini Reddy
Maa Inti Bangaaram is Prabhu's second collaboration with director Nandini Reddy after their hit film Oh! Baby. The movie will see her as a homemaker and a strong fighter. She has also co-produced the project along with Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under her production banner, Tralala Moving Pictures.
Production team
Everything to know about the film
Maa Inti Bangaaram also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, and Srinivas Gavireddy in pivotal roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music and background score for the project, while Om Prakash ISC is the cinematographer. The movie has been co-written and created by Nidimoru with Vasanth Maringanti, while Prahas Boppudi has penned the additional screenplay. Dharmendra Kakarala is the editor.