Sai Pallavi says she initially felt 'miscast' in 'Ek Din'

Actor Sai Pallavi , who is currently starring in Ek Din with Junaid Khan , has revealed that she initially felt "miscast" for the role. The film, backed by Aamir Khan , is Pallavi's Bollywood debut before Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where she plays Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor . The film was released on May 1 and received mixed reviews.

Actor's perspective 'I don't think I was meant...' In a promotional video for Ek Din, Pallavi confessed that she initially felt miscast. She told Aamir at a premiere, "I don't think I was meant to do this, and I think I am miscast." However, she eventually agreed to do the film because it was different from her previous heavy roles. "I wanted to do something...that did not have me carry a lot of trauma through the making and even after," she said.

Statement Pallavi thought film would be similar to 'Before Sunrise' Pallavi also revealed that she thought the script of Ek Din would be similar to the Hollywood film Before Sunrise. She said, "It is not about the scale of a film that drives me. At that point...I had done a lot of films which were heavy and I wanted to do something that was light." "So when the script came along, I thought this was going to be in the zone of Before Sunrise."

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