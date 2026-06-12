Saiee Manjrekar calls 'Ikaai' her most 'challenging' film yet

Learning experience

'The film constantly keeps the characters emotionally exposed'

Manjrekar also spoke about how Ikaai changed her perception of acting and emotional preparation. She said, "I learned that sometimes silence, vulnerability, and emotional stillness can be far more powerful than dramatic expression." "The film constantly keeps the characters emotionally exposed, and that honesty is what makes the horror feel real." "I genuinely feel audiences will get to see a completely different side of me in Ikaai, and that's what excites me the most."