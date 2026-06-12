Saiee Manjrekar calls 'Ikaai' her most 'challenging' film yet
What's the story
Saiee M Manjrekar is set to explore a new emotional territory with her upcoming horror film Ikaai, co-starring Raghav Juyal. The actor, known for her diverse choice of roles, has called the project one of the most "challenging" in her career. In a recent interview, she opened up about the demanding nature of the film.
Actor's statement
'I genuinely had to push myself beyond my comfort zone'
Bollywood Hungama quoted Manjrekar as saying, "Ikaai has definitely been one of the most challenging films I've worked on till date because it demanded so much from me emotionally and psychologically." "There were moments during the process where I genuinely had to push myself beyond my comfort zone because the emotions required for certain scenes were extremely raw and intense."
Learning experience
'The film constantly keeps the characters emotionally exposed'
Manjrekar also spoke about how Ikaai changed her perception of acting and emotional preparation. She said, "I learned that sometimes silence, vulnerability, and emotional stillness can be far more powerful than dramatic expression." "The film constantly keeps the characters emotionally exposed, and that honesty is what makes the horror feel real." "I genuinely feel audiences will get to see a completely different side of me in Ikaai, and that's what excites me the most."
Career progression
Everything to know about 'Ikaai'
Manjrekar added, "As an actor, you always want to challenge yourself and discover parts of your craft that you haven't explored before...It was exhausting at times, but also incredibly fulfilling." With Ikaai, Manjrekar is venturing into uncharted territory, both in terms of genre and character. The film is being produced by Vikas Bahl and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary. It is currently in production and will likely be released next year.