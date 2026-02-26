Raghav Juyal starts filming for 'Bhai Tera Yaar Hai'

Actor and choreographer Raghav Juyal has begun shooting for his upcoming film Bhai Tera Yaar Hai, reported Variety India. This is the first time he will be stepping into a lead role. The movie is produced and directed by Vivek Agrawal, known for I See You with Arjun Rampal . The shoot was delayed due to Juyal's leg injury that happened during an earlier schedule in London .

Future roles Other major projects of Juyal Apart from Bhai Tera Yaar Hai, Juyal also has two other major projects in the pipeline, Ramayana and The Paradise. In Ramayana, he will play Meghanad/Indrajit, Ravana's eldest son and Lanka's crown prince. This character will appear in Ramayana Part 2, which is set to release on Diwali 2027. The role was originally meant for Vikrant Massey but was later offered to Juyal, who readily accepted it.

Star-studded lineup Cast of 'Ramayana' The epic film Ramayana boasts a star-studded cast. Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will play Sita. Yash has been roped in to play Ravana, and Ravie Dubey will essay the role of Lakshman. Sunny Deol has been cast as Lord Hanuman in this highly anticipated project. The first part will hit theaters on Diwali 2026.

Advertisement