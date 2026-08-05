Saiee Manjrekar kicks off shoot for romantic drama in Italy
What's the story
Saiee M Manjrekar, who is on a signing spree, has reportedly started working on another project. The actor is currently stationed in Italy for the first schedule of an untitled romantic drama, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film will be directed by a debutant and extensively shot across scenic Italian locales.
Film details
'It's an exciting phase for her...'
A source close to the development told the outlet, "Saiee is currently in Italy for her work commitment."
"At this stage, not a lot can be revealed about the project, but an official announcement will be made soon."
"It's an exciting phase for her, and audiences can expect something special."
"The film is set in Europe, and it's a summer setting, and it's a romantic drama genre."
Career progression
Manjrekar's steady rise in Bollywood
Manjrekar has been steadily building her career with a mix of commercial and content-driven films.
After making her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3, she has diversified her filmography by working on projects in different languages and genres.
She is currently awaiting the release of India House, one of her most awaited upcoming films.
She also has another project with actor Raghav Juyal in the pipeline.