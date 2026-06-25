Saif to reunite with Farhan Akhtar for a new thriller
What's the story
Saif Ali Khan is set to headline a new thriller film from Excel Entertainment, the production company owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, reported Variety India. This marks a reunion between Khan and Akhtar after their successful collaboration on Dil Chahta Hai 25 years ago. The details of the upcoming project are currently under wraps, but it promises to be an intense thriller exploring ethics, morality, and societal issues.
Project details
Film is currently in the writing stage
The untitled thriller will feature Khan in the lead role, with a top female actor yet to be cast. The film is currently in the writing stage and is expected to go into production by the end of this year. However, no director has been attached to the project yet.
Future endeavors
Khan's upcoming projects and Excel's busy schedule
Khan, who was recently seen as a police officer in Netflix India's Kartavya, has two films lined up: Priyadarshan's Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar and Rahul Dholakia's historical Netflix film on India's First General Election. Meanwhile, Excel Entertainment is preparing for a busy schedule following its recent deal with Universal Music India (UMI). The production house is also working on an ambitious sports drama with Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker.
Production slate
Other projects in the pipeline for Excel Entertainment
Excel Entertainment's upcoming projects include a high-octane action thriller starring Sunny Deol and Jyotika, as well as a two-part mythological saga, Karna, helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The production house's next theatrical release is Mirzapur: The Movie, an adaptation of its hit Prime Video series. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, and Shriya Pilgaonkar will reprise their roles in the film. It is set to release on September 4, 2026.