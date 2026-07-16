'Haiwaan': Saif reveals playing 'Indian version of a blind samurai'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is excited about his upcoming film Haiwaan, where he reunites with Akshay Kumar. Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie features Khan as a blind character who is "specially-abled." In an interview with Variety, Khan said he views this role as one of the most exciting opportunities he's ever received.
Character description
'He's blind, but he's specially-abled'
Khan said, "It's one of the most amazing roles I've been offered because it's such a sympathetic character."
"In my head, I get to play an Indian version of a blind samurai. How cool is that?"
"He's blind, but he's specially-abled. He can somehow sense things, fight, catch a ball, and protect a young girl."
"It was fascinating to find the physicality of that without making it look exaggerated."
Role exploration
'Working with Priyadarshan sir was amazing'
Khan said the role of Haiwaan gave him a new challenge every day.
He added, "It was something completely new for me. More importantly, it's a character written for the audience to genuinely feel for, which I haven't really had much of."
"Working with Priyadarshan sir was amazing. It reminded me of Clint Eastwood. Very economical and absolutely sure of what he wanted."
On-screen dynamics
On-screen chemistry with Kumar
Khan also spoke about his on-screen chemistry with Kumar, which he said is different this time.
"It's great that he's playing this part in this movie. It has kind of made it more exciting...in a kind of dangerous, negative role."
"In the past we've had great chemistry. I love Akshay... he's like an elder brother to me."
"This film doesn't rely on that kind of chemistry and comedy which is also good because I think that's had its time."