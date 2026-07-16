'Haiwaan': Saif reveals playing 'Indian version of a blind samurai'

Khan said, "It's one of the most amazing roles I've been offered because it's such a sympathetic character."

"In my head, I get to play an Indian version of a blind samurai. How cool is that?"

"He's blind, but he's specially-abled. He can somehow sense things, fight, catch a ball, and protect a young girl."

"It was fascinating to find the physicality of that without making it look exaggerated."