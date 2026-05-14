Saif Ali Khan reflects on his role in 'Omkara'
What's the story
As Saif Ali Khan prepares for the release of his latest film Kartavya, he also reflected on his iconic role in Omkara. In a recent interview with PTI, the actor revealed that his performance as Langda Tyagi in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2006 film helped him win over skeptics within the industry and audiences alike. The film is an adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello set in Uttar Pradesh's political landscape.
Actor's preparation
Extensive homework went into preparing for the role
Khan credited Bhardwaj for his support during the preparation for the role. "Everyone was doubtful, but he was very kind and supportive and helped me with the dialogues," Khan said. He revealed that he did extensive homework for the role, even reading this script under an umbrella while on holiday in the Maldives. "I like playing roles like this (in Kartavya), which is not like Omkara but it's a little grounded, rooted, and very different from my personality."
Career impact
Khan's 'Omkara' portrayal won him a Filmfare Award
Khan's portrayal in Omkara won him the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. He said the film has opened doors for him in the industry. "The film has done so much for me and I'll always be thankful." "It has expressed a certain range to a bunch of filmmakers who would otherwise think that I can't do it," he added. Kartavya, directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan, will premiere on Netflix on Friday.