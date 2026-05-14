Saif Ali Khan reflects on his role in 'Omkara'

Actor's preparation

Extensive homework went into preparing for the role

Khan credited Bhardwaj for his support during the preparation for the role. "Everyone was doubtful, but he was very kind and supportive and helped me with the dialogues," Khan said. He revealed that he did extensive homework for the role, even reading this script under an umbrella while on holiday in the Maldives. "I like playing roles like this (in Kartavya), which is not like Omkara but it's a little grounded, rooted, and very different from my personality."