'Haiwaan': Why Priyadarshan didn't let Saif watch 'Oppam' before shoot

Priyadarshan told Variety India, "Saif has no idea what Mohanlal has done. I did not allow it."

He added that every actor brings their own body language, dialogue delivery, and movements to a role.

"When I work with Mohanlal, I tell him to move a certain way. I don't follow the same with Saif."

"His dialogue delivery, body language and hand and head gestures are completely different," Priyadarshan said.